We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on the college basketball schedule as the UTEP Miners and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Western Kentucky is 17-7 overall and 10-1 at home, while UTEP is 13-11 overall and 0-7 on the road. The Hilltoppers have won eight of their last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Miners and are 7-3 against the spread during that span.

The Hilltoppers are favored by 7 points in the latest Western Kentucky vs. UTEP odds and the over/under is 153 points.



Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Western Kentucky vs. UTEP spread: WKU -7

Western Kentucky vs. UTEP over/under: 153 points

Western Kentucky vs. UTEP money line: WKU: -301, UTEP: +238

What you need to know about UTEP

Even though UTEP has not done well against the New Mexico State Aggies recently (2-8 in their previous 10 matchups), the Miners didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Everything went the Miners' way in a 74-49 win, with UTEP dominating the offensive glass 18-8.

Tae Hardy led all scorers with 21 points in the victory and David Terrell Jr. also had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench. However, it was UTEP's defensive efforts that truly led the way. The Miners held New Mexico State to 34.6% shooting from the floor while going just 2-for-19 from the 3-point line.

What you need to know about Western Kentucky

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky extended its winning streak to three games on Saturday with a 70-59 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The Hilltoppers received a dominant performance from Don McHenry in the win, as Henry led all scorers with 24 points.

Western Kentucky was also incredibly stingy defensively, holding Jacksonville State to 37.9% shooting from the floor and a 1-for-14 night from beyond the arc. It was the first time all season that the Hilltoppers held an opponent below 60 points.

The model has simulated Western Kentucky vs. UTEP 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

