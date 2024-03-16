The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the UTEP Miners are set to clash on Saturday in the 2024 Conference USA Tournament final. WKU finished the regular season 19-11, while UTEP finished 16-15. UTEP advanced to the final as the No. 5 seed, a run highlighted by knocking off top-seed Sam Houston in the semifinals. WKU is the No. 3 seed and the Hilltoppers routed MTSU 85-54 in the semis to advance.

Tipoff is 8:30 p.m. ET at Propst Arena in Huntsville, Ala., on CBS Sports Network. The Hilltoppers are favored by 3 points in the latest Western Kentucky vs. UTEP odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 145 points. Before entering any Western Kentucky vs. UTEP picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Western Kentucky vs. UTEP spread: Western Kentucky -3

Western Kentucky vs. UTEP over/under: 145 points

Western Kentucky vs. UTEP money line: Western Kentucky -154, UTEP +130

What you need to know about Western Kentucky

WKU shot 24% better than MTSU on Friday and came away with the 85-54 blowout in the semifinals in the highest win margin of the season for the Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Brandon Newman led the charge by scoring 15 points. Khristian Lander was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

The Hilltoppers saw their side of the Conference USA Tournament bracket open up when MTSU took out No. 2 seed Louisiana Tech on Thursday. Don McHenry is the team's leading scorer at 14.9 points per game, while Newman averages 10.3 points.

What you need to know about UTEP

Meanwhile, UTEP rolled into Friday's contest with four straight wins and left with even more momentum. The Miners narrowly escaped with a victory as the team got past top-seed Sam Houston 65-63. UTEP was down 46-32 with 13:11 left in the second half but came back for the win.

UTEP can attribute much of its success to Tae Hardy, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Corey Camper Jr., who scored 19 points along with five rebounds and three steals. These teams split their regular-season matchups both straight up and and against the spread.

