Who's Playing

Wright State @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: Wright State 5-4; Western Kentucky 7-1

What to Know

The Wright State Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU should still be riding high after a victory, while the Raiders will be looking to right the ship.

The game between Wright State and the Youngstown State Penguins on Sunday was not particularly close, with Wright State falling 88-77.

Meanwhile, WKU escaped with a win last week against the Austin Peay Governors by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74.

Wright State is now 5-4 while the Hilltoppers sit at 7-1. WKU is 5-1 after wins this season, and Wright State is 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Kentucky and Wright State both have one win in their last two games.