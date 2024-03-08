Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Akron 21-9, Western Michigan 11-19

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

Akron has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid American battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at University Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Tuesday, the Zips lost 61-60 to the Eagles on a last-minute shot From Jalin Billingsley.

The losing side was boosted by Enrique Freeman, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below 12 rebounds for three straight games. Less helpful for Akron was Ali Ali's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Broncos couldn't handle the Falcons on Tuesday and fell 73-65.

Anthony Crump put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds. He didn't help Western Michigan's cause all that much against N. Illinois back in January but the same can't be said for this game.

The Zips' defeat ended a 16-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 21-9. As for the Broncos, their loss dropped their record down to 11-19.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Akron have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Akron is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Akron is a big 8.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

Akron has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.