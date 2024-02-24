Halftime Report

Western Michigan and the Bulls have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Western Michigan has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bulls 47-32.

If Western Michigan keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-17 in no time. On the other hand, Buffalo will have to make due with a 3-23 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Buffalo 3-22, Western Michigan 9-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Buffalo has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Bulls earned a 78-69 win over the Eagles.

Western Michigan can finally bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They put the hurt on the RedHawks with a sharp 77-58 win. The win was just what Western Michigan needed coming off of a 69-42 defeat in their prior contest.

The Bulls' victory ended a eight-game drought at home and bumped them up to 3-22. As for the Broncos, their win bumped their record up to 9-17.

Buffalo is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 15-11 against the spread, Western Michigan has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Buffalo is only 9-16 ATS.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Western Michigan is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: Buffalo is9-16 against the spread overall, but a solid 7-4 when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Western Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Broncos slightly, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.