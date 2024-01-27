Who's Playing
Central Michigan Chippewas @ Western Michigan Broncos
Current Records: Central Michigan 10-9, Western Michigan 8-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan
What to Know
Central Michigan has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid American battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Tuesday, the Chippewas strolled past the RedHawks with points to spare, taking the game 71-55.
Meanwhile, the Broncos didn't have too much trouble with the Eagles at home on Tuesday as they won 73-56.
The Chippewas have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-9 record this season. As for the Broncos, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-11.
Central Michigan ended up a good deal behind Western Michigan in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, losing 81-65. Can Central Michigan avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Central Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.
