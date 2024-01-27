Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Central Michigan 10-9, Western Michigan 8-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Central Michigan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid American battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Chippewas didn't have too much trouble with the RedHawks at home as they won 71-55.

Meanwhile, the Broncos strolled past the Eagles with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 73-56.

The Chippewas have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-9 record this season. As for the Broncos, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-11.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Western Michigan is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last eight times they've played.

Central Michigan ended up a good deal behind Western Michigan in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, losing 81-65. Can Central Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Western Michigan is a 3-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Central Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.