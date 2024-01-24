Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Western Michigan looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Eastern Michigan 31-20.

Western Michigan came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 8-10, Western Michigan 7-11

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Western Michigan is heading back home. The Western Michigan Broncos and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Broncos came up short against the Falcons and fell 84-79.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 85-67 bruising from the Bobcats. Eastern Michigan found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

Eastern Michigan struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Broncos' defeat dropped their record down to 7-11. As for the Eagles, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-10.

Going forward, Western Michigan is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

Western Michigan came up short against Eastern Michigan when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 66-59. Will Western Michigan have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Western Michigan is a solid 6-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Eastern Michigan has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.