Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 8-10, Western Michigan 7-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Western Michigan is heading back home. The Western Michigan Broncos and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Saturday, the Broncos came up short against the Falcons and fell 84-79.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 85-67 bruising from the Bobcats. Eastern Michigan found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

Eastern Michigan struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Broncos' defeat dropped their record down to 7-11. As for the Eagles, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-10.

Western Michigan came up short against Eastern Michigan when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 66-59. Will Western Michigan have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Eastern Michigan has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.