Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Georgia State 0-1, Western Michigan 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos will be playing at home against the Georgia State Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Western Michigan fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Northern Dak. St. on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Bison 80-76. Western Michigan found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 26 to 13 on offense.

Meanwhile, Georgia State pushed their score all the way to 87 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Bruins by a score of 89-87.

Despite the defeat, Georgia State had strong showings from Jay'Den Turner, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Leslie Nkereuwem, who earned 14 points.

The Broncos' loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Panthers, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 0-1.

Western Michigan is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 10-17-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Western Michigan considering the team was a sub-par 1-18 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $615.99. On the other hand, Georgia State will play as the favorite, and the team was 6-3 as such last season.

Odds

Georgia State is a 4-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

