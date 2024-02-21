Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Western Michigan after losing six in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 38-33 lead against Miami (Ohio). Western Michigan took a big hit to their ego last Saturday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If Western Michigan keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-17 in no time. On the other hand, Miami (Ohio) will have to make due with a 12-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 12-13, Western Michigan 8-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Western Michigan will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at University Arena. Western Michigan is limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 21.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Western Michigan found out the hard way on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 69-42 defeat at the hands of the Chippewas. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Western Michigan has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio)'s and the Cardinals' contest on Saturday was close at halftime, but the RedHawks turned on the heat in the second half with 50 points. The RedHawks were the clear victor by a 80-59 margin over the Cardinals. The oddsmakers were on Miami (Ohio)'s side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Broncos' loss was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-17. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.8 points per game. As for the RedHawks, their victory bumped their record up to 12-13.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Western Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Western Michigan's sizable advantage in that area, the RedHawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Western Michigan beat the RedHawks 83-74 when the teams last played back in January. Does Western Michigan have another victory up their sleeve, or will the RedHawks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Miami (Ohio) is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the RedHawks as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.