Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 12-13, Western Michigan 8-17

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After three games on the road, Western Michigan is heading back home. They and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University Arena.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 21.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Western Michigan found out the hard way on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Broncos lost to the Chippewas, and the Broncos lost bad. The score wound up at 69-42. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Western Michigan has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 80-59 margin over the Cardinals. The oddsmakers were on Miami (Ohio)'s side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Broncos' loss was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-17. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.8 points per game. As for the RedHawks, their victory bumped their record up to 12-13.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Western Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Western Michigan's sizable advantage in that area, the RedHawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Western Michigan beat the RedHawks 83-74 when the teams last played back in January. Does Western Michigan have another victory up their sleeve, or will the RedHawks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.