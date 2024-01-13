Halftime Report

Western Michigan is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 37-36 lead against Ohio.

Western Michigan entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Ohio step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Ohio 7-8, Western Michigan 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Western Michigan will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Western Michigan Broncos and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid American battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. Western Michigan has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 387 points over their last four matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Western Michigan ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They walked away with a 95-90 victory over the Huskies. The win was all the more spectacular given Western Michigan was down 17 points with 1:01 left in the first half.

Western Michigan's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from B. Artis White, who scored 25 points. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Seth Hubbard, who scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Ohio last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 83-78 to the Falcons.

Ohio's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Shereef Mitchell, who scored 17 points, and Elmore James who scored 19 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points James has scored all season.

The Broncos' win bumped their record up to 6-9. As for the Bobcats, they bumped their record down to 7-8 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ohio struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Ohio took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Western Michigan might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Ohio is a 4.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Ohio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.