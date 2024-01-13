Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Ohio 7-8, Western Michigan 6-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Western Michigan Broncos and the Ohio Bobcats are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. Western Michigan knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Ohio likes a good challenge.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Western Michigan ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They walked away with a 95-90 victory over the Huskies. The win was all the more spectacular given Western Michigan was down 17 points with 1:01 left in the first half.

Western Michigan's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but B. Artis White led the charge by scoring 25 points. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Seth Hubbard, who scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Ohio on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 83-78 to the Falcons.

Ohio's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Shereef Mitchell, who scored 17 points, and Elmore James who scored 19 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points James has scored all season.

The Broncos' victory bumped their record up to 6-9. As for the Bobcats, they bumped their record down to 7-8 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ohio struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Western Michigan came up short against Ohio in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 88-76. Will Western Michigan have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Ohio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.