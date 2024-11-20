Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: South Dakota 4-1, Western Michigan 2-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the South Dakota Coyotes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at University Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Western Michigan is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past Canisius 92-69 on Sunday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Western Michigan to victory, but perhaps none more so than JaVaughn Hannah, who went 6 for 8 en route to 14 points. What's more, Hannah also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Brandon Muntu was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds.

Western Michigan was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Canisius only posted 12.

Meanwhile, everything went South Dakota's way against Dakota Wesleyan on Thursday as South Dakota made off with a 92-69 win. With the Coyotes ahead 49-29 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Western Michigan's victory bumped their record up to 2-3. As for South Dakota, they pushed their record up to 4-1 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Western Michigan has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.