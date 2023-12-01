Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: St. Thomas 3-4, Western Michigan 2-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The St. Thomas Tommies are on the road again on Friday and play against the Western Michigan Broncos at 5:00 p.m. ET on December 1st at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. St. Thomas might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up seven turnovers on Saturday.

The point spread may have favored St. Thomas last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 64-51 to the Phoenix.

Meanwhile, the Broncos earned a 72-66 victory over the Bears on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Western Michigan.

The Tommies' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-4. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.7 points per game. As for the Broncos, their win bumped their record up to 2-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Thomas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Michigan struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.