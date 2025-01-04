Halftime Report

A win for Toledo would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Toledo leads 35-33 over Western Michigan. This match is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 25 points.

Toledo entered the game with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Western Michigan hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Toledo 6-6, Western Michigan 3-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Toledo is preparing for their first Mid American matchup of the season on Saturday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Western Michigan Broncos at 12:00 p.m. ET at University Arena. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Rockets going off as just a 1.5-point favorite.

The experts figured Toledo would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Purdue, and, well: they nailed that call. Toledo fell victim to a painful 83-64 loss at the hands of Purdue on Sunday.

Even though they lost, Toledo smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight defeat. The match between them and Michigan State wasn't particularly close, with Western Michigan falling 80-62.

Chansey Willis Jr put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 5 for 9 en route to 12 points plus seven rebounds and six assists.

Toledo has not been sharp recently as the team has lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-6 record this season. As for Western Michigan, their loss dropped their record down to 3-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Toledo hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Western Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Toledo took their win against Western Michigan in their previous matchup back in January of 2024 by a conclusive 88-63. In that game, Toledo amassed a halftime lead of 48-27, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Odds

Toledo is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toledo has won all of the games they've played against Western Michigan in the last 6 years.