Who's Playing

Akron @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Akron 12-6; Western Michigan 6-12

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid-American clash at 2:30 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with Akron winning the first 74-73 at home and the Broncos taking the second 61-57.

WMU lost a heartbreaker to the Ball State Cardinals when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. WMU was just a bucket short of a victory and fell 71-70 to Ball State.

Meanwhile, Akron strolled past the Central Michigan Chippewas with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 69-51.

WMU is now 6-12 while the Zips sit at 12-6. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Broncos have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 20th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Akron's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 27th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Series History

Akron have won nine out of their last 11 games against Western Michigan.