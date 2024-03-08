Western Michigan will try to play spoiler when it hosts Akron in a Mid-American Conference regular-season finale on Friday night. The Zips (21-9, 13-4 MAC) had a chance to clinch at least a share of the MAC title on Tuesday, but they were upset by Eastern Michigan in their first home loss of the season. They are now tied with Toledo atop the standings, so they need to win this game to guarantee a share of the title. Western Michigan (11-19, 8-9) came up short in its first game at Akron this season, falling in a 77-66 final.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Friday at University Arena on CBS Sports Network. The Zips are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Western Michigan vs. Akron odds, while the over/under is 138 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Akron vs. Western Michigan picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 141-100 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 26-17 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Akron vs. Western Michigan. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Western Michigan vs. Akron spread: Akron -8.5

Western Michigan vs. Akron over/under: 138 points

Western Michigan vs. Akron money line: Akron -406, Western Michigan +317

Western Michigan vs. Akron picks: See picks here

Why Western Michigan can cover

Western Michigan already gave Akron some trouble this season, covering the spread as a 14-point road underdog in January. The Broncos led by two points at halftime before fading down the stretch, but they still did enough to be profitable for their bettors. Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro scored 17 points, while Javonte Brown had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Broncos have won three of their last five games, including home victories over Miami (OH) and Buffalo at the end of February. They were 3.5-point underdogs in their 77-58 win over Miami (OH), and they also covered the spread as 6-point favorites in their 91-72 win over Buffalo. Akron has only covered the spread once in its last seven games.

Why Akron can cover

Akron was stunned by Eastern Michigan on Tuesday, getting upset as a 21.5-point favorite in a 61-60 loss. The Zips had a chance to clinch at least a share of the regular-season title, and they could have completed a perfect record at home as well. They should be fully focused following that loss, especially since they still have a chance to be the top team in the conference.

Senior forward Enrique Freeman leads Akron with 18.2 points and 12.7 rebounds per game, posting a double-double in 11 of his last 12 games. Senior guard Ali Ali is averaging 15.5 points and 3.8 rebounds, while senior guard Greg Tribble is adding 10.6 points. Akron has won nine of the last 10 meetings between these teams, and Western Michigan only has three wins in its last 11 games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Western Michigan vs. Akron picks

The model has simulated Akron vs. Western Michigan 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Western Michigan vs. Akron, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 141-100 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.