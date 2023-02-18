Who's Playing

Ball State @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Ball State 19-7; Western Michigan 6-20

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Ball State Cardinals and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 8 of 2020. WMU and Ball State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. The Cardinals should still be feeling good after a victory, while WMU will be looking to regain their footing.

WMU has to be hurting after a devastating 82-58 defeat at the hands of the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ball State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies on Tuesday, winning 87-77.

The Broncos are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past seven games, so buyers beware.

WMU is now 6-20 while the Cardinals sit at 19-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: WMU has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 28th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Ball State's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 33rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.70%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ball State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Western Michigan.