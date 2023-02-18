Who's Playing
Ball State @ Western Michigan
Current Records: Ball State 19-7; Western Michigan 6-20
What to Know
The Western Michigan Broncos have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Ball State Cardinals and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 8 of 2020. WMU and Ball State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. The Cardinals should still be feeling good after a victory, while WMU will be looking to regain their footing.
WMU has to be hurting after a devastating 82-58 defeat at the hands of the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Ball State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies on Tuesday, winning 87-77.
The Broncos are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past seven games, so buyers beware.
WMU is now 6-20 while the Cardinals sit at 19-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: WMU has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 28th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Ball State's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 33rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.70%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
Odds
The Cardinals are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Ball State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Western Michigan.
- Jan 17, 2023 - Ball State 71 vs. Western Michigan 70
- Mar 04, 2022 - Ball State 64 vs. Western Michigan 63
- Jan 29, 2022 - Ball State 83 vs. Western Michigan 72
- Dec 22, 2020 - Ball State 76 vs. Western Michigan 68
- Feb 25, 2020 - Ball State 71 vs. Western Michigan 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Western Michigan 68 vs. Ball State 64
- Mar 02, 2019 - Ball State 60 vs. Western Michigan 58
- Feb 09, 2019 - Ball State 79 vs. Western Michigan 59
- Feb 23, 2018 - Western Michigan 87 vs. Ball State 80
- Jan 13, 2018 - Western Michigan 73 vs. Ball State 58
- Mar 09, 2017 - Ball State 66 vs. Western Michigan 63
- Feb 25, 2017 - Western Michigan 80 vs. Ball State 55
- Jan 28, 2017 - Ball State 84 vs. Western Michigan 78
- Feb 06, 2016 - Ball State 75 vs. Western Michigan 71
- Jan 12, 2016 - Ball State 74 vs. Western Michigan 64