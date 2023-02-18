Who's Playing

Ball State @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Ball State 19-7; Western Michigan 6-20

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Ball State Cardinals and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 8 of 2020. WMU and Ball State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. The Cardinals will be strutting in after a victory while WMU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

WMU has to be hurting after a devastating 82-58 loss at the hands of the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday. WMU was surely aware of their 11-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, Ball State was able to grind out a solid win over the Northern Illinois Huskies on Tuesday, winning 87-77.

The Broncos are now 6-20 while Ball State sits at 19-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: WMU has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 24th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Ball State's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.70% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ball State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Western Michigan.