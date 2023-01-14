Who's Playing
Bowling Green @ Western Michigan
Current Records: Bowling Green 8-8; Western Michigan 5-11
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Bowling Green Falcons will be on the road. Bowling Green and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid-American battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Falcons winning the first 82-75 on the road and WMU taking the second 78-67.
It was close but no cigar for Bowling Green as they fell 74-70 to the Akron Zips on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, WMU didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday, but they still walked away with an 85-79 win.
Bowling Green is now 8-8 while the Broncos sit at 5-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Falcons enter the contest with only 11 turnovers per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. Less enviably, WMU is stumbling into the game with the 350th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.4 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan
Series History
Bowling Green have won six out of their last ten games against Western Michigan.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Western Michigan 78 vs. Bowling Green 67
- Jan 22, 2022 - Bowling Green 82 vs. Western Michigan 75
- Feb 03, 2021 - Western Michigan 76 vs. Bowling Green 70
- Jan 14, 2020 - Bowling Green 85 vs. Western Michigan 82
- Feb 05, 2019 - Bowling Green 85 vs. Western Michigan 72
- Jan 19, 2019 - Bowling Green 79 vs. Western Michigan 48
- Feb 13, 2018 - Bowling Green 83 vs. Western Michigan 81
- Feb 14, 2017 - Western Michigan 89 vs. Bowling Green 79
- Feb 13, 2016 - Western Michigan 74 vs. Bowling Green 68
- Jan 26, 2016 - Bowling Green 79 vs. Western Michigan 78