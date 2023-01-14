Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Bowling Green 8-8; Western Michigan 5-11

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Bowling Green Falcons will be on the road. Bowling Green and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid-American battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Falcons winning the first 82-75 on the road and WMU taking the second 78-67.

It was close but no cigar for Bowling Green as they fell 74-70 to the Akron Zips on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, WMU didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday, but they still walked away with an 85-79 win.

Bowling Green is now 8-8 while the Broncos sit at 5-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Falcons enter the contest with only 11 turnovers per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. Less enviably, WMU is stumbling into the game with the 350th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bowling Green have won six out of their last ten games against Western Michigan.