Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 5-4; Western Michigan 3-6

What to Know

The Illinois-Chicago Flames are on the road again Saturday and play against the Western Michigan Broncos at 2:30 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. WMU should still be riding high after a win, while the Flames will be looking to regain their footing.

On Saturday, Illinois-Chicago lost to the Drake Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 77-64 margin. Guard Tre Anderson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just three points on 1-for-10 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, WMU took their matchup at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 94-50 victory over the Concordia (MI) Cardinals.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Illinois-Chicago is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Illinois-Chicago's defeat took them down to 5-4 while Western Michigan's victory pulled them up to 3-6. A win for Illinois-Chicago would reverse both their bad luck and Western Michigan's good luck. We'll see if the Flames manage to pull off that tough task or if the Broncos keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Flames are a slight 1-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.