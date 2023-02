Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 11-18; Western Michigan 7-22

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 4 of 2020. WMU and Miami (Ohio) will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. The RedHawks will be strutting in after a victory while WMU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

WMU ended up a good deal behind the Akron Zips when they played this past Saturday, losing 81-64.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Miami (Ohio) proved too difficult a challenge. Miami (Ohio) enjoyed a cozy 85-68 win over the Bobcats.

The Broncos are now 7-22 while Miami (Ohio) sits at 11-18. Miami (Ohio) is 3-7 after wins this season, and WMU is 6-15 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Michigan and Miami (Ohio) both have six wins in their last 12 games.