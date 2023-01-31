Who's Playing
Northern Illinois @ Western Michigan
Current Records: Northern Illinois 8-13; Western Michigan 6-15
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Western Michigan Broncos are heading back home. The Broncos and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
WMU was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 70-69 to the Central Michigan Chippewas.
Meanwhile, the matchup between NIU and the Ball State Cardinals this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Huskies falling 87-69 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
WMU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.
WMU is now 6-15 while NIU sits at 8-13. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Broncos are stumbling into the game with the 354th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average. The Huskies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 12th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
Odds
The Broncos are a 4.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Western Michigan have won seven out of their last 13 games against Northern Illinois.
- Feb 01, 2022 - Northern Illinois 75 vs. Western Michigan 56
- Mar 02, 2021 - Western Michigan 73 vs. Northern Illinois 63
- Feb 29, 2020 - Western Michigan 72 vs. Northern Illinois 69
- Jan 25, 2020 - Northern Illinois 58 vs. Western Michigan 52
- Feb 26, 2019 - Northern Illinois 70 vs. Western Michigan 65
- Feb 12, 2019 - Western Michigan 76 vs. Northern Illinois 74
- Feb 17, 2018 - Northern Illinois 75 vs. Western Michigan 67
- Jan 27, 2018 - Western Michigan 79 vs. Northern Illinois 72
- Feb 28, 2017 - Western Michigan 70 vs. Northern Illinois 56
- Feb 11, 2017 - Western Michigan 76 vs. Northern Illinois 67
- Mar 07, 2016 - Northern Illinois 56 vs. Western Michigan 50
- Feb 27, 2016 - Northern Illinois 76 vs. Western Michigan 67
- Jan 16, 2016 - Western Michigan 83 vs. Northern Illinois 69