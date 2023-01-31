Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Northern Illinois 8-13; Western Michigan 6-15

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Western Michigan Broncos are heading back home. The Broncos and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

WMU was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 70-69 to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Meanwhile, the matchup between NIU and the Ball State Cardinals this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Huskies falling 87-69 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

WMU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

WMU is now 6-15 while NIU sits at 8-13. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Broncos are stumbling into the game with the 354th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average. The Huskies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 12th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Broncos are a 4.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Western Michigan have won seven out of their last 13 games against Northern Illinois.