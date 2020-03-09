Western Michigan vs. Toledo odds, line: 2020 MAC Tournament picks, predictions from proven model

The Toledo Rockets and the Western Michigan Broncos are set to square off in the first round of the 2020 MAC tournament at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Savage Arena. Toledo has won three of their past four games heading into this matchup and swept the two regular season meetings. Western Michigan has lost six of its past eight games.

The Rockets are 16-15 overall and 9-6 at home, while WMU is 13-18 overall and 3-11 on the road. The Rockets are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Toledo vs. Western Michigan odds, and the over-under is set at 141.

Toledo vs. Western Michigan spread: Toledo -9.5

Toledo vs. Western Michigan over-under: 141 points

Toledo vs. Western Michigan money line: Toledo -483, Western Michigan 370

What you need to know about Toledo

Toledo took its game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles this past Friday by a conclusive 79-57 score. Marreon Jackson led the way for the Rockets with 26 points. Spencer Littleson added 19 points. Willie Jackson double-doubled with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Toledo took the most recent meeting between the teams on Feb.b 22, 68-59,

What you need to know about Western Michigan

WMU lost to the Central Michigan Chippewas this past Friday, 85-68 on the road. Central Michigan broke a nine-game losing streak with the victory. Michael Flowers led the Broncos with 17 points. Brandon Johnson had 15 points and nine rebounds.

How to make Western Michigan vs. Toledo picks

