The Toledo Rockets will look to continue their recent dominance over the Western Michigan Broncos when they meet in Mid-American Conference action on Friday night. The Rockets (9-5, 0-1), who are 5-1 on their home court this season, have an 11-game winning streak over Western Michigan dating back to Jan. 9, 2018. The Broncos (4-10, 0-1), who have lost two in a row, are just 1-7 on the road this season. Toledo lost its conference opener to Ball State on Tuesday 90-83, while Western Michigan lost 80-72 at Kent State that same night. Toledo leads the all-time series 92-63, including a 58-16 edge in games played at Toledo.

Tip-off from Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio, is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Rockets are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Western Michigan vs. Toledo odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 156.5. Before making any Western Michigan vs. Toledo picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Western Michigan vs. Toledo:

Western Michigan vs. Toledo spread: Toledo -14.5

Western Michigan vs. Toledo over/under: 156.5 points

WMU: The Broncos are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games against a team with a winning % above .600

TOL: The Rockets are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 Friday games

Why Toledo can cover

The Rockets have four players averaging double-digit scoring, led by junior guard Rayj Dennis. Dennis has reached double-figure scoring in all 14 games, including a season-high 29 points in a 69-68 win over Canisius on Dec. 10. He has one double-double, scoring 17 points and dishing out 12 assists in a 112-90 win over Oakland on Nov. 16. For the season, Dennis averages 19.2 points, six assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

Senior forward JT Shumate has reached double-figure scoring in 13 of 14 games, including a season-high 33 points in the win over Oakland. Shumate scored 15 points in Tuesday's loss to Ball State and has at least 15 points in 10 games. He averages 18.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. He is connecting on 57.6% of his shots from the floor, including 41% from 3-point range, and 88.9% from the free-throw line.

Why Western Michigan can cover

Senior guard Lamar Norman Jr. powers the Broncos, and has scored in double figures in 12 of 13 games. He scored a season-high 36 points in a 90-84 win over Houston Christian on Nov. 18, and had 30 points in a 96-88 loss to Rice on Nov. 19 at the Owl Invitational. He is coming off a 12-point performances in losses at No. 15 Wisconsin last Friday and in the MAC-opening defeat at Kent State. For the year, Norman averages 17.3 points, 2.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Senior guard Tray Maddox Jr., a transfer from Cal State Fullerton, has played in 10 games with six starts. He has reached double-digit scoring in five games, including a 16-point performance against Wisconsin. He had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists against Kent State on Tuesday. For the season, he is averaging 11.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

How to make Western Michigan vs. Toledo picks

