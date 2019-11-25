Western Michigan vs. Yale live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Western Michigan (home) vs. Yale (away)

Current Records: Western Michigan 4-2; Yale 3-3

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs will square off against the Western Michigan Broncos at noon ET on Monday at HP Field House.

Yale needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 58-56.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, the Oklahoma State Cowboys took down WMU 70-63.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12 p.m. ET

Monday at 12 p.m. ET Where: HP Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

HP Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Broncos.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.