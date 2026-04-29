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🏀 Five things to know Wednesday

🏈 Do not miss this: How the NFL Draft's most shocking pick came together

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By all accounts, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson rocketing up to become the 13th pick and then jumping up to grab a Rams cap was the most surprising sequence of events during last weekend's NFL Draft. It certainly left more than a few pundits scratching their heads, but now, a few days removed from the selection, our John Breech has put together a behind-the-scenes account as to how we got here. It includes a secret meeting with the Rams coach.

Breech: "When it comes to the NFL Draft, the Rams are one of the most secretive teams in the NFL. Head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead DON'T attend the combine (They haven't been to Indianapolis for the event since 2020). One other unique thing about the Rams is that they don't do top-30 visits. When a team has a prospect in for a visit, they have to report it to the NFL and that information eventually becomes public, but if you don't invite anyone in for a visit, then there's nothing to report.

"Although the Rams don't invite players to their facility, they do travel to visit with players they're interested in. The difference between that and a top-30 visit is that it doesn't have to be reported to the NFL, so the team can keep it a secret. At some point during the draft process, that's what happened with McVay and Simpson."

Naturally, team brass could have a tightrope to walk if MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford gets in his feelings on the matter, but that'll be the Rams' issue to sort out as they head into camp.

🏀 Could this be the draft plan that squashes NBA tanking issues?

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The NBA is floating a new fix to its draft lottery system, known as the "3-2-1" proposal due to the revised way in which lottery balls would be distributed. Sam Quinn explains that the lottery field would actually grow from 14 teams to 16 teams, comprised of the 10 teams that miss the postseason entirely, the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds in both conferences, and the losers of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 Play-In Tournament games.

In this new format, the organizations with the three worst records would fall into what is being called the relegation zone. They would each get two lottery balls. The seven other teams that also miss the postseason entirely would receive three lottery balls. The No. 9 and No. 10 seeds would receive two, and the losers of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 games would get one. So clearly there is an incentive to not fall all the way to the floor, but ultimately the real question is will it stop tanking, and for that we turn back to Sam.

Quinn: "Though we can't actually predict the decisions teams will make in the real world, we can evaluate the incentive structure in place. In some ways, this new system will discourage tanking. Under this system, it would be less advantageous than ever to have one of the worst records in the NBA. It would, in fact, incentivize bad teams to do everything in their power to win late in the year in order to avoid the bottom three in the standings. And with no distinction drawn between slots No. 4 and No. 10, there would be no reason for teams that aren't making the postseason to jockey for position within that group."

If nothing else, the proposal would seem to create both more of a desire to win if you're at the bottom of the pecking order as well as tension and drama for some late-season contests that could otherwise very much have that nothing-to-play-for vibe -- and finally finding a remedy for that can only be a good thing.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚽ UCL semifinal 1st leg: Arsenal at Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Red Sox at Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Giants at Phillies, 6:40 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Magic at Pistons, Game 5, 7 p.m. on Prime

🏒 Canadiens at Lightning, Game 5, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Raptors at Cavaliers, Game 5, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Penguins at Flyers, Game 6, 7:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV/HBO Max

🏀 Lakers at Rockets, Game 5, 10 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Mammoth at Golden Knights, Game 5, 10 p.m. on TNT/truTV/HBO Max

⚽ San Diego Wave at Portland Thorns, 10 p.m. on CBSSN