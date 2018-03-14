What channel is truTV? NCAA Tournament live stream, March Madness schedule, game times
It's the question we ask every year watching the NCAA Tournament: What channel is truTV?
The NCAA Tournament is here. But you've still got time to fill out your bracket. CBS Sports' Bracket Games allow you to pick against friends or play solo to compete for the trip of a lifetime.
The NCAA Tournament is officially underway with teams from the First Four participating in Dayton, Ohio. On Tuesday, St. Bonaventure edged UCLA and Radford defeated LIU-Brooklyn to advance to the Round of 64. On Wednesday, Texas Southern and NC Central meet in a battle of No. 16 seeds, followed by Syracuse and Arizona State in a battle of No. 11 seeds.
As is the case once again this year, CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV will be the exclusive carriers of the tournament. Which means it's once again time to figure out where those channels are — specifically truTV, unless you're an obsessive fan of "Impractical Jokers."
What channel is truTV on my television?
Below is the programming information for each television carrier. You can also go to truTV's website using their channel locator to find more information by clicking here.
AT&T Uverse: Channel 164, Channel 1164 (HD)
DISH Network: Channel 204, Channel 9430 (HD)
DIRECTV: Channel 246, Channel 246-1 (HD)
SlingTV: Click HERE
PlayStation VUE: Click HERE
Time Warner Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
Comcast/XFinity Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
Charter Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
Cox Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code
Bright House Networks: Click HERE to search by zip code
Cablevision/Optimum: Click HERE to search by zip code
Cable One: Click HERE to search by zip code
Mediacom: Click HERE to search by zip code
Suddenlink Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code
WOW! cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
truTV NCAA Tournament games:
First Four: Wednesday, March 14
6:40 p.m. ET -- No. 16 NC Central vs. No. 16 Texas Southern
After conclusion -- No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 11 Syracuse
First round: Thursday, March 15
12:40 p.m. ET -- No. 14 Wright State vs. No. 3 Tennessee
After conclusion -- No. 11 Loyola-Chicago vs. No. 6 Miami (Fla.)
7:27 p.m. ET -- No. 14 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 3 Texas Tech
After conclusion -- No. 11 St. Bonaventure/UCLA vs. No. 6 Florida
First round: Thursday, March 15
12:40 p.m. ET -- No. 15 Cal State Fullerton vs. No. 2 Purdue
After conclusion -- No. 10 Butler vs. No. 7 Arkansas
7:27 p.m. ET -- No. 13 Charleston vs. No. 4 Auburn
After conclusion -- No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Clemson
Second round: Sunday, March 18
7:30 p.m. ET -- TBA vs. TBA
