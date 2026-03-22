Kentucky's season is officially over after losing 82-63 to No. 2 seed Iowa State on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Just over 48 hours after No. 7 seed Kentucky secured a dramatic win over Santa Clara to advance behind late-game heroics from Otega Oweh, the Wildcats are going home.

The irony of that stretch is it's a perfect microcosm of Kentucky's season as a whole: A dramatic win followed by a letdown loss. Kentucky wasn't favored in this game against Iowa State. However, Iowa State was without star player Joshua Jefferson after he suffered an ankle injury in the first round against Tennessee State.

Kentucky's roster had a price tag of around $20 million. And to be blunt, the sheer talent on the roster didn't match the high-dollar investment for most of the season. The win over Santa Clara was a great redemption moment for Oweh and a nice win for coach Mark Pope's resume, but a second-round exit isn't exactly great ROI.

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Days before Kentucky's first NCAA Tournament game, Michigan All-American forward Yaxel Lendebrog came out and said the program offered him somewhere in the "$7 to $9 million" range to be a Wildcat. Lendebrog wouldn't have solved all of Kentucky's flaws this season, but it wouldn't hurt to have a true superstar on the roster -- something that was lacking through the first two months of the season.

Sure, the price tag on the surface sounds outrageous, but it would've been worth the investment.

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Kentucky's season had its fair share of low points. Some that come to mind: a double-digit loss to Louisville, losing by 35 points in Nashville to Gonzaga and a 25-point loss to Vanderbilt. Still, there were moments -- like earlier this week and throughout SEC play -- where it looked like this roster finally found some continuity.

Instead, Kentucky proceeded to lose seven of its final 12 games. After catching lightning in a bottle in Year 1 of Pope's tenure at his alma mater -- which culminated in a Sweet 16 appearance -- Kentucky now has to watch its ex (John Calipari) guide Arkansas to the Sweet 16, where it will face the winner of No. 1 seed Arizona and No. 9 seed Utah State next week in San Jose.

What went wrong for Kentucky? What comes next? Here are the questions that will need to be answered heading into the offseason.

What went wrong for this year's Kentucky roster?

One of the greatest strengths during Pope's tenure at BYU and during his first season at Kentucky was 3-point shooting. It's an area where his team significantly regressed this season. Part of it was the personnel. Kentucky had just two players make over 50 3-pointers (Collin Chadler and Denzel Aberdeen). Kentucky ranked No. 166 among all Division I teams (34.1%) in 3-point shooting after finishing 24th (37.5%) last year.

And it wasn't just the percentage of makes, but also the volume of attempts. Per KenPom, 33.7% of Kentucky's points last season came from the 3-point line, compared to just 30% this season. It may not seem like a significant drop, but it's a big deal when factoring in Pope's system.

That's why Koby Brea was such a valuable addition last season. He was the best shooter in the transfer portal, and it was a perfect fit for what the Wildcats wanted to do. The Wildcats had just one player (Collin Chandler) who could knock down 3-pointers at a high clip consistently.

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Kentucky finished No. 5 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings. One of the biggest splashes was adding Florida reserve guard Denzel Aberdeen, who played a huge role in the Gators winning the national title last season. Kentucky was also able to get Oweh to bypass the 2025 NBA Draft to return to school.

The pieces just didn't fit. Kentucky also landed four players from the 2025 recruiting class, but Malachi Moreno and Andrija Jelavic were the only ones who established a role in the rotation. Jasper Johnson, the highest-ranked recruit from Kentucky's class, played just 12.5 minutes per game.

Injuries were a big part of the equation

When talking about this Kentucky roster, you also have to talk about the injuries. Star guard Jaland Lowe played in just nine games and was ruled out for the season after playing just three minutes against Mississippi State back in January due to shoulder surgery.

The biggest risk Kentucky took was adding former five-star Jayden Quaintance. When he's healthy, you could argue Quaintance is the best defender in the nation. The problem was that Quaintance had ACL surgery in March and didn't play until late December against St. John's. In his limited action, he showcased why he was so valuable for this roster and as an NBA prospect.

Quaintance was probably the most unique transfer portal entry ever, due to a loophole. Quaintance didn't turn 18 until this past July, which made him ineligible for the 2025 NBA Draft. NBA rules state that a player must be at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft, which opened the door for Quaintance to play two seasons in college.

That small sample size was pretty much all Kentucky and college basketball fans got to see. He logged just 66 minutes total across four games and didn't play for the final two months of the season due to swelling in his knee. Quaintance, candidly, wasn't going to be someone who averaged 20 points per game, but his ability to anchor a defense would've been valuable down the stretch.

All eyes will be on the transfer portal

When you go on Kentucky's recruiting page for the 2026 class, you may notice something. No, it's not a typo. Kentucky has zero players committed from the 2026 recruiting class. Sure, there is still time to add players from that class, but only two top-30 recruits (five-star Tyran Stokes and five-star Brandon McCoy) are uncommitted. Notably, in-state rival Louisville also has zero commitments from the 2026 recruiting class.

Stokes, the No. 1 overall player in the recruiting class, is someone who is definitely on Kentucky's radar. Kentucky, Kansas and Oregon appear to be the top suitors for Stokes' services, but a timeline is unclear when a commitment will happen. After missing out on some of the biggest high school names this year, Kentucky can't afford to wait to build out its roster.

That's why the transfer portal will be Kentucky's best friend once again. It's not a bad thing. It's the way things have shifted in the modern college basketball landscape. But Kentucky can't afford to miss this cycle on whoever it decides to target. While an early exit was more common during the final years of the Calipari era, not getting past the first weekend isn't the Kentucky standard -- especially when spending eight figures on a roster.

All eyes will be on Pope and Kentucky this offseason. After a season that fell way short of expectations, the pressure is on heading into the offseason. It's simple: Kentucky either aces the offseason or finds itself in the same spot around this time next spring.