When is Selection Sunday? Bracket revealed for the NCAA Tournament, date, time, how to watch

March has arrived, as has the madness that comes along with it. Now we're within days of seeing the 2019 NCAA Tournament come to life.

Before we figure out the field, and before you bust out your (sure-to-win-the-office-pool this year) bracket, you must first figure out who the heck you're making picks on. Such is why the hubbub is made each year about Selection Sunday, the day (which, you guessed it, falls on a Sunday) in which the field of 68 teams is unveiled.

The 2019 NCAA March Madness Selection Show is at 6 p.m. ET Sunday. So mark it on your calendar. No, seriously, go right now. we'll wait.

OK, now that that's over with, here's how you can tune in:

2019 NCAA March Madness Selection Show viewing information

Between Selection Sunday and the first official games of The Big Dance, your time will be limited to fill out your bracket. The First Four action tips on March 19 -- only two days after selection day -- followed by first-round action beginning on March 21. Here's a full look-ahead at what to expect over the coming weeks via the NCAA.

NCAA Tournament dates

  • March 17: Selection Sunday
  • March 19-20: First Four (Dayton, Ohio)
  • March 21-23: First/second rounds
  • March 28/30: South Regional in Louisville, Kentucky
  • March 28/30: West Regional in Anaheim, California
  • March 29/31: East Regional in Washington, D.C.
  • March 29/31: Midwest Regional in Kansas City, Missouri
  • April 6/8: Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota

