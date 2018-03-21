When is the 2018 Final Four? Date, schedule, location, television channel
The road to the Final Four has been nearly paved, with 16 teams vying for the four precious spots reserved in San Antonio
The NCAA Tournament field has been narrowed to sixteen after a thrilling opening weekend that saw two 1 seeds bow out early, including 16 seed UMBC knocking off top overall seed Virginia.
The 16 will soon be chopped down to eight, then to four, after this weekend's slate of Sweet 16 and Elite Eight action takes place at respective regional sites, beginning on Thursday.
That means the road to the Final Four -- which will take place in San Antonio, Texas, this season -- is nearly paved.
Below are dates, tip times, and the television schedule for the event, which begins on March 31.
Final Four
- When: Saturday, March 31
- TV: TBS
- Time: Game 1 tip: 6:09 p.m. ET | Game 2 tip: 8:49 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
National Championship
- When: Monday, April 2
- TV: TBS
- Time: 9:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
