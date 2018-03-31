When is the Final Four? 2018 March Madness, Saturday's game times, schedule, city, location, TV info
The Final Four is set -- and here's everything you need to know
There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.
The 2018 Final Four is underway. Loyola-Chicago and Michigan have tipped off. Following that game, Villanova and Kansas will take the floor and by the end of the night we'll figure out who will play Monday for the national championship. Saturday's games are milestones -- Final Four appearances are banner-worthy -- but winning is the real goal.
The NCAA Tournament has been full of surprises thus far, but two No. 1 seeds have actually made the Final Four, along with No. 3 seed Michigan. The biggest surprise, by far, is the No. 11 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers making it all the way to the final weekend. It should be an intriguing set of games, so make sure you know how to watch them.
Below are dates, tip times, and the television schedule for the event, which begins on March 31.
Final Four
- When: Saturday, March 31
- TV: TBS
- Streaming: March Madness Live (free with cable account or three-hour trial)
- Time: Game 1 (No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago) tip: 6:09 p.m. ET | Game 2 (No.1 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas) tip: 8:49 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
National Championship
- When: Monday, April 2
- TV: TBS
- Streaming: March Madness Live (free with cable account or three-hour trial)
- Time: 9:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
-
Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan how to watch
The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers will face arguably their toughest challenge on Saturday against...
-
Final Four: Live updates
Follow all the action from San Antonio for the 2018 Final Four
-
Final Four 2018: Everything to know
Channel, streaming information and betting lines for Loyola-Michigan and Villanova-Kansas
-
Final Four set
The Jayhawks, Wildcats, Wolverines and Ramblers are the only teams remaining
-
Final Four times, TV schedule
The teams are set, so here's how to watch the Final Four in San Antonio
-
Xavier tabs Steele to succeed Mack
Steele was the associate head coach on Mack's staff at Xavier