When is the Final Four? 2018 NCAA Tournament, Saturday game times, schedule, city, location, TV info

The 2018 Final Four is underway, and we're in store for some incredible basketball over the weekend and in Monday's national title game. There has been so much drama so far in this year's NCAA Tournament, it's hard to imagine that something crazy won't happen over the next few days.

Loyola-Chicago and Michigan have tipped off. Following that game, Villanova and Kansas will take the floor and by the end of the night we'll figure out who will play Monday for the national championship. Saturday's games are milestones -- Final Four appearances are banner-worthy -- but winning is the real goal.

The NCAA Tournament has been full of surprises thus far, but two No. 1 seeds have actually made the Final Four, along with No. 3 seed Michigan. The biggest surprise, by far, is the No. 11 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers making it all the way to the final weekend. It should be an intriguing set of games, so make sure you know how to watch them.

Below are dates, tip times, and the television schedule for the event, which begins on March 31.

Final Four

When : Saturday, March 31

: Saturday, March 31 TV : TBS



: TBS Streaming : March Madness Live (free with cable account or three-hour trial)

: March Madness Live (free with cable account or three-hour trial) Time : Game 1 (No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago) tip: 6:09 p.m. ET | Game 2 (No.1 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas) tip: 8:49 p.m. ET



: Game 1 (No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago) tip: 6:09 p.m. ET | Game 2 (No.1 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas) tip: 8:49 p.m. ET Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas



National Championship