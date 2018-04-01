When is the Final Four? 2018 NCAA Tournament, Saturday game times, schedule, city, location, TV info
The Final Four is set -- and here's everything you need to know
There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.
The 2018 Final Four is underway, and we're in store for some incredible basketball over the weekend and in Monday's national title game. There has been so much drama so far in this year's NCAA Tournament, it's hard to imagine that something crazy won't happen over the next few days.
Loyola-Chicago and Michigan have tipped off. Following that game, Villanova and Kansas will take the floor and by the end of the night we'll figure out who will play Monday for the national championship. Saturday's games are milestones -- Final Four appearances are banner-worthy -- but winning is the real goal.
The NCAA Tournament has been full of surprises thus far, but two No. 1 seeds have actually made the Final Four, along with No. 3 seed Michigan. The biggest surprise, by far, is the No. 11 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers making it all the way to the final weekend. It should be an intriguing set of games, so make sure you know how to watch them.
Below are dates, tip times, and the television schedule for the event, which begins on March 31.
Final Four
- When: Saturday, March 31
- TV: TBS
- Streaming: March Madness Live (free with cable account or three-hour trial)
- Time: Game 1 (No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago) tip: 6:09 p.m. ET | Game 2 (No.1 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas) tip: 8:49 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
National Championship
- When: Monday, April 2
- TV: TBS
- Streaming: March Madness Live (free with cable account or three-hour trial)
- Time: 9:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
-
Final Four: Live updates
Follow all the action from San Antonio for the 2018 Final Four
-
March Madness results, tip times, sked
The Final Four is set. Check out scores and tip times for every game here
-
Kansas vs. Villanova how to watch
The Jayhawks will face Villanova for the right to punch a ticket to the national championship...
-
Watch, stream NCAA Tournament games
We've reached the Final Four, so make sure you know how to watch online
-
Printable NCAA Tournament bracket
Print a new bracket for the Final Four
-
Sister Jean leaves Loyola loss early
The 98-year-old left her seat with the game decided but consoled Ramblers players in the t...