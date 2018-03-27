When is the Final Four? NCAA Tournament 2018 date, time, schedule, city, location, TV info
The Final Four is set -- and here's everything you need to know
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
It's been a long, crazy journey, but the finish line is in sight. By Monday evening we'll know which team -- Kansas, Villanova, Michigan or Loyola-Chicago -- will be able to call themselves the 2018 NCAA Tournament champions. But first they need to advance, and we'll find out who it will be during Saturday's Final Four games.
The NCAA Tournament has been full of surprises thus far, but two No. 1 seeds have actually made the Final Four, along with No. 3 seed Michigan. The biggest surprise, by far, is the No. 11 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers making it all the way to the final weekend. It should be an intriguing set of games, so make sure you know how to watch them.
Below are dates, tip times, and the television schedule for the event, which begins on March 31.
Final Four
- When: Saturday, March 31
- TV: TBS
- Time: Game 1 (No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago) tip: 6:09 p.m. ET | Game 2 (No.1 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas) tip: 8:49 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
National Championship
- When: Monday, April 2
- TV: TBS
- Time: 9:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
-
Printable 2018 NCAA Women's bracket
Here's your friendly reminder that Connecticut isn't the only No. 1 seed in the women's to...
-
Coaching changes tracker
Huge Tuesday in the ACC, as two jobs get filled by high-profile candidates
-
NCAA Tournament Final Four best values
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the 2018 NCAA Tournament Final Four 10,000...
-
Louisville hires Xavier's Mack as coach
Mack made eight NCAA Tournaments in nine seasons at Xavier
-
Ex-UK player Matthews stars at Michigan
The former UK player has developed into a key player in the Wolverines' run to the Final F...
-
Western Kentucky vs Utah how to watch
Western Kentucky and Utah are trying to close out their seasons on a strong note