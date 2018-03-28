When is the Final Four? NCAA Tournament 2018 day, time, schedule, city, location, TV info
The Final Four is set -- and here's everything you need to know
There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.
The NCAA Tournament has been a thrill ride so far and the Final Four is just three days away. Fans, media and teams are starting to take over San Antonio as the event nears. Loyola-Chicago, Michigan, Villanova and Kansas will practice Thursday and Friday to prepare for Saturday's national semifinals.
The NCAA Tournament has been full of surprises thus far, but two No. 1 seeds have actually made the Final Four, along with No. 3 seed Michigan. The biggest surprise, by far, is the No. 11 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers making it all the way to the final weekend. It should be an intriguing set of games, so make sure you know how to watch them.
Below are dates, tip times, and the television schedule for the event, which begins on March 31.
Final Four
- When: Saturday, March 31
- TV: TBS
- Streaming: March Madness Live
- Time: Game 1 (No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago) tip: 6:09 p.m. ET | Game 2 (No.1 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas) tip: 8:49 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
National Championship
- When: Monday, April 2
- TV: TBS
- Streaming: March Madness Live
- Time: 9:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
