When is Zion Williamson committing? How to watch the No. 3 prospect's decision

Clemson, Kentucky, South Carolina, North Carolina, Duke and Kansas are all in the running

The No. 3 overall prospect in the Class of 2018, Zion Williamson, will make his college decision on Saturday night.

Williamson is picking between North Carolina, Kentucky, DukeClemsonSouth Carolina and Kansas. And while all signs point to in-state Clemson as the favorite in the race, he's remained steadfast in the fact that he has been genuinely torn about the upcoming decision.

So which school will win out in the Williamson sweepstakes? Will it be Clemson, the best fit? Or will bluebloods Kansas, Duke or Kentucky pull off a recruiting stunner and rake in the top uncommitted player in the class?

Here's how you can watch the drama unfold.

  • TV: ESPN2
  • Streaming: WatchESPN
  • Time: Approximately 8 p.m. ET
