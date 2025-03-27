The road to the Final Four has exited the first weekend of action, meaning it's time for the 2025 NCAA Tournament to roll along into the Sweet 16 portion of the bracket. Each one of the 16 remaining teams will be thinking about a trip to San Antonio, Texas, which is where this year's Final Four will be held. The last four teams standing will battle it out at the Alamodome as the NCAA Tournament crowns a national champion for the 2024-25 season.

This will be the fifth time San Antonio has hosted the Final Four with the other years being 1998, 2004, 2008 and 2018. Three blue bloods in this year's field -- Kentucky, Kansas and UConn -- have all tasted victory in San Antonio before. The fourth team to win it all in "Mission City" was Villanova in 2018.

The Final Four will begin with the national semifinals on Saturday, April 5, and the national championship game will be two days later on Monday, April 7. All three games will air live on CBS.

Where to watch 2025 Final Four

Date: Saturday, April 5 | Monday, April 7

Location: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: CBS

Before teams can even set foot in San Antonio, there is a lot of work to be done. One of the best college basketball weekends is about to tip-off, and CBS Sports has you covered from every angle. Stay tuned throughout March Madness as the chaos unfolds.