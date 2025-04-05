The Road to the Final Four was a wild journey, as usual, but now we've reached the final destination. The four regional NCAA Tournament champions have touched down in San Antonio, Texas, which is where this year's Final Four will be held. The last four teams standing -- Duke, Houston, Florida and Auburn -- will battle it out on Saturday at the Alamodome as the NCAA Tournament crowns a national champion for the 2024-25 season.

This will be the fifth time San Antonio has hosted the Final Four with the other years being 1998, 2004, 2008 and 2018. Three blue bloods in this year's field -- Kentucky, Kansas and UConn -- have all tasted victory in San Antonio before. The fourth team to win it all in "Mission City" was Villanova in 2018.

The Final Four will begin with the national semifinals on Saturday, April 5, and the national championship game will be two days later on Monday, April 7. All three games will air live on CBS.

Where to watch 2025 Final Four

Date: Saturday, April 5 | Monday, April 7

Location: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: CBS | Stream: March Madness Live | Paramount+

2025 Final Four schedule, tip times

(1) Auburn vs. (1) Florida -- 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS (watch live)



(1) Duke vs. (1) Houston -- 8:49 p.m. ET on CBS (watch live)

One of the best college basketball weekends is upon us, and CBS Sports has you covered from every angle. Stay tuned from Saturday through Monday as we crown a national champion.