For a long time, the idea of a "front office" in sports only applied to the professional ranks. General managers, presidents of [insert sport] operations, directors of player personnel, salary cap experts ... the titles and responsibilities ranged, but the end goal was simple: Put together the best team they could with the resources given.

College sports are trending that direction now, and quickly. Players' ability to profit of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) has opened up an entire new world of collectives, contracts, agents and money that didn't exist beforehand. Understandably, different schools have gone about things at different ways and at different paces.

But in men's college basketball, where the transfer portal opens while the NCAA Tournament is still ongoing, some programs have formed their own sorts of front offices, complete with GMs and, more recently, assistant GMs. Stephen Curry took an assistant GM role at his alma mater, Davidson, in early March. Three weeks later, Trae Young did the same at his former program, Oklahoma, and donated $1 million. In many ways, they will be general managers. But they will also be high-profile boosters.

Curry and Young are the first active NBA players to take such a role, though others in and around the NBA are also joining the collegiate ranks. In September, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski retired to become GM at his alma mater, St. Bonaventure, and in February, he started auctioning off the phones he used for his biggest breaking news stories. Also in February, North Carolina hired agent Jim Tanner -- who has represented 40 first-round NBA Draft picks -- as its GM.

But the Curry and Young roles stand out, simply because of their name, their influence and the fact that they do indeed have another job, as NBA superstars. But it also got us thinking: Which other stars could take a similar role at their school? The list could go on and on, but there are several candidates who stand out.

Duke: Jayson Tatum

Career earnings: $155.5M

Currently in the Final Four, Duke has the second-most active players in the NBA with 22, trailing only Kentucky's 30, per Spotrac. This year's Blue Devils feature surefire No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg as well as likely lottery selections Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach, and next year's freshman class is the top-ranked one in the nation.

Tatum is the perfect NBA player for this role. He's 27 years old, an NBA champion, an Olympian, an annual All-Star and the owner of a Jordan shoe deal. Plus, Tatum has a strong relationship with current Duke head coach Jon Scheyer, who recruited him to Duke and even claims to have beaten the Celtics star one-on-one the last time they played.

Other candidates: Zion Williamson, Paolo Banchero, Kyrie Irving

Kentucky: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Career earnings: $117M

Gilgeous-Alexander is the NBA's leading scorer, the MVP frontrunner and the leader of arguably the league's best team. At 26, his prime has no end in sight, and as a Canada native, he could bring some international chops to an assistant GM role, too.

Gilgeous-Alexander is one of several candidates for this one considering how many Wildcats have turned pro and made big bucks. Despite over $117 million in career earnings, SGA trails Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Julius Randle, Jamal Murray, De'Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo in that category among active former Kentucky players. Still, we like the Thunder star's fit as a superstar who's only getting better and on a team that figures to contend for years to come.

Other candidates: All of the guys above, Tyler Herro, Tyrese Maxey

Texas: Kevin Durant

Career earnings: $447.8M

Durant is an easy call here, as the former Longhorn donated $3 million to the program in 2018 and is a top-20 player of all-time. He still visits Texas frequently and is on the sidelines for many a big football game.

A 15-time All-Star, four-time scoring champ, two-time NBA champ and former MVP, Durant is an iconic player with an iconic Nike signature shoe and the sponsor of the Team Durant AAU team that competes in the premier Nike EYBL.

Perhaps most importantly, Durant is a player that current high-school recruits have long admired -- or at least watched -- and that would be a huge boon.

Other candidates: None

Kevin Durant injury update: Suns star expected to miss at least a week with left ankle sprain, per report Colin Ward-Henninger

UCLA: Russell Westbrook

Career earnings: $345.8M

The Bruins have pumped out a ton of NBA talent over the past two decades, but Westbrook stands out as the top candidate here. Having made over $414 million in career earnings, Westbrook, like Durant, not only has the money but also the luminary status as a player current recruits idolized.

Unlike any other selection on this list so far, Westbrook also spent multiple years in college, another point in his favor. Mick Cronin is one of the most intense coaches in the sport, and that would fall in line perfectly with Westbrook's competitiveness.

Other candidates: Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Kevin Love

Villanova: Jalen Brunson

Career earnings: $85.1M

This might be the best fit, on paper, of any of these. Brunson plays not too far away for the Knicks, won two championships and a Player of the Year award at Villanova and is the son of Knicks assistant (and former NBA player) Rick Brunson, who has plenty of high-school connections.

Other candidates: Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart

Gonzaga: Chet Holmgren

Career earnings: $31.3M

Like Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren is an ascending star on the Thunder, an ascending team that seems very popular with the youth. Though Holmgren is still on his rookie deal, he is sure to cash in soon.

Furthermore, Holmgren represents where the modern game is going: a big man who can run the floor, create off the bounce, shoot the 3 and protect the rim. When he's been healthy, he's shown signs of true stardom, and if Oklahoma City can win a title, it would only increase his appeal.

Other candidates: Domantas Sabonis, Jalen Suggs

Michigan State: Draymond Green

Career earnings: $202M

A four-year contributor for the Spartans, Green is the ultimate competitor and would be a force on the college hoops front office scene. Green would also fit in perfectly with coach Tom Izzo's ideals of development and staying power: Green was only a rotation player his first two years in East Lansing before he became a regular starter as a junior and a first-team All-America selection as a senior.

Other candidate: Jaren Jackson Jr.

USC: DeMar DeRozan

Career earnings: $281M

This is another one that almost makes too much sense. DeRozan is a Southern California icon from Compton who starred in his one year with the Trojans and is currently 27th on the all-time scoring list. DeRozan funded USC's new weight room back in 2020 as well.

Other candidate: Evan Mobley

Smaller schools

These stars didn't come from current major-conference teams but went on to become stars anyway: