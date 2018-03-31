Which teams are in the Final Four? These 4 teams are set to tip off in San Antonio

There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.

The NCAA Tournament field has been narrowed from 68 to four. Now it's time to find out which teams will battle for the 2018 national championship on Monday as the Final Four is set to tip on Saturday evening.

No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago will play No. 3 seed Michigan at 6:09 p.m. ET, followed by No. 1 seeds Villanova and Kansas in the Saturday finale. Only two teams will be left standing for a shot to win the title on Monday night.

Kansas punched the final remaining ticket to the Final Four by outlasting Duke 85-81 in overtime on Sunday in the finals of the Midwest Regionals. The Jayhawks will join Villanova, Michigan and Loyola-Chicago in San Antonio in next week's national semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.

The Ramblers will face the Wolverines in the first game Saturday at the Alamodome at 6:09 p.m. ET, followed by the Jayhawks against the Wildcats.

Villanova defeated Texas Tech 71-59 on Sunday in the East Regional finals on Sunday to advance to its second Final Four in the last two years.

Loyola-Chicago won the South Regional and Michigan won the West Regional on Saturday.

Final Four

Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan

When : Saturday at 6:09 p.m.

: Saturday at 6:09 p.m. Location : Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas



: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas TV: TBS (Loyola TeamCast on truTV, Michigan TeamCast on TNT)

Streaming: March Madness Live

Villanova vs. Kansas

When : Saturday at 8:49 p.m.

: Saturday at 8:49 p.m. Location : Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas



: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas TV : TBS (Villanova TeamCast on truTV, Kansas TeamCast on TNT)

: TBS (Villanova TeamCast on truTV, Kansas TeamCast on TNT) Streaming: March Madness Live

National Championship

When : Monday, April 2 at 9:20 p.m.



: Monday, April 2 at 9:20 p.m. Location : Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas



: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas TV : TBS



: TBS Streaming: March Madness Live