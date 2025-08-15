Outdoor games are a polarizing college basketball topic that never seems to fully disappear. While the Carrier Classic series played on aircraft carriers between 2011 and 2022 stands out as a prime example of an outdoor showcase, a more-recent precedent of playing in a football stadium was established in 2023.

The Iowa women's basketball team hosted DePaul inside the Hawkeyes' football stadium in an October 2023 exhibition dubbed the "Crossover at Kinnick." A whopping 55,646 fans turned out for the contest, which raised money for the University of Iowa Children's Hospital.

Some fans surely needed binoculars to follow the basketball, but the game nonetheless made for quite a spectacle. It was enough of a success that the idea of basketball being played inside of a football stadium has generated some buzz on the men's side.

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart swirled some speculation this week when he didn't exactly shoot down the possibility of the Wildcats utilizing Kroger Field for a basketball game. "Why not?" he said while adding that "you've got to be open to about anything."

If any basketball fanbase could fill up a football stadium, it's Big Blue Nation. But football stadiums are just one potential option for unique college basketball venues. For this week's Dribble Handoff, our writers are picking the off-the-wall outdoor venues where they'd like to see a college basketball game.

Iowa vs. Iowa State (Field of Dreams)

The NBA has reportedly looked into hosting a game at what is commonly known as "Field of Dreams," the baseball field built in Dyersville, Iowa that was made famous by the Kevin Costner film of the same name.

Logistically, the NBA concluded, it would be tough.

But it's not impossible! So let's figure it out!

The University of Iowa is 80 miles away. Iowa State University is a further but still less than a three-hour drive. Keeping the court free of condensation might be a challenge. And kinda-cold temperatures could be a concern. But if MLB could figure out a way to host an event in the middle of a farm, I trust that some smart and ambitious basketball person could do the same. So, again, let's figure it out and do Iowa vs. ISU from Field of Dreams -- with local legend Caitlin Clark sitting courtside, just because. -- Gary Parrish

Illinois vs. Missouri (Gateway Arch)

I have no idea if this is logistically doable whatsoever, but the ask here was to think of an outdoor spot that would be outside the box. Well, this is under the Arch. If you've never been to the Arch or can't picture what surrounds it, no worries, I'm providing a picture. Just know that there's plenty of real estate underneath that beautiful, bowed monument of steel. You're telling me we can't rally a way to get 12,000 people to watch some ball in this environment?

Just picture it: Missouri vs. Illinois under the Arch. Make it happen! Getty Images

A beautiful spot with sufficient acreage to set up a temporary court, stands, concessions, locker rooms, the whole thing.

Illinois-Missouri is the only option for a game in these surroundings. And both fan bases would probably love it, even if as a one-off.

There's just one potential hang-up: temperature. Now, Parrish just brushed off playing outdoors in Iowa, but St. Louis is actually a place that could overcome that. We'd need the Braggin' Rights game to open the season in the first week of November to have a chance for comfy temps. I looked it up: St. Louis' average high temperature on Nov. 5 in those parts is 60 degrees. That's doable in the sun! And, yes, this game should be played in natural light. The Gateway Arch proudly stands on the banks of the Mississippi River, which divides the state lines between Missouri and Illinois. What better setting for an annual rivalry game that's always played on a neutral court — in St. Louis, no less.

I need to see shots from beyond the arc under the Arch. -- Matt Norlander

USC vs. Texas (Rose Bowl)

USC and Texas produced arguably one of the best college football games in modern history in the historic venue of the Rose Bowl in 2006. I say we run it back between the two schools and lay some hardwood out on the gridiron to make this one of the most scenic games ever in college basketball.

We can have Matt Leinart toss the opening tip, Vince Young can officiate closest to the right corner of the north end zone and Reggie Bush can be tasked with presenting cash, gifts and other benefits to participants. Some nostalgia to nod to the old-timers and some fresh landscape in a new environment. It should be a thing.

The Rose Bowl is synonymous with big-time sports -- from hosting Super Bowls and National Championships to Olympic games and World Cups. You can put any two basketball teams here and it'd be a huge draw. Put Texas and USC here, though, and you get eyes from football and basketball fans drawn to two major powers who are primed to ascend in their respective leagues over the next few years. -- Kyle Boone

Army vs. Navy (White House lawn)

The Army-Navy football game is a standalone rivalry showdown that garners significant national attention every year. But the two annual basketball games between the Patriot League foes never gets much buzz, which is a shame. To remedy that — and to provide some pop to college basketball's opening day — the college basketball season should tip off on the White House lawn. Alternatively, Veterans Day could be an option. Either way, an early November afternoon should be warm enough to make hoops plausible. If it's projected to be below 50 degrees at tipoff, just have George Washington's Charles E. Smith Center booked as a backup.

President Barack Obama famously played pickup basketball games at the White House on the tennis court, which was modified for his hoops habit. But think bigger: a court running from west to east and the Truman Balcony essentially serving as a luxury suite overlooking mid court. For logistical and security reasons, attendance would need to be capped at around 2,500, which would give the game an intimate feel. Timeouts and halftime would be filled various tributes to the armed forces. Cadets from each academy could be seated behind the baskets to add some authentic college hoops rowdiness to the environment. -- David Cobb

Seton Hall vs. St. John's (Rucker Park)

Playing in front of a standing room-only crowd at Rucker Park is the crème de la crème of blacktop hoops. The history of Rucker Park is unmatched for an outdoor venue, and Seton Hall and St. John's are two of the biggest local attractions.

Rick Pitino strutting the pavement with a white suit against Shaheen Holloway, one of New York's finest point guards back in the day, would be so fitting. It wouldn't break attendance records, but that's the point. -- Isaac Trotter