Why college basketball coaches are wearing sneakers or tennis shoes with their suits

Have you noticed a trend of coaches across the country mixing sneakers, rather than dress shoes, with their suits on the sidelines this week? That's because more than 300 NCAA basketball coaches are celebrating Suits and Sneakers Week which runs until Sunday.

The event runs in partnership with the American Cancer Society as part of Coaches vs. Cancer to unite for a common cause while also raising awareness.

In addition to sneakers with suits, coaches this week and into the weekend will also wear custom vineyard vines ties with basketballs and sneakers on them inspired by the event.

In addition to coaches taking a stand to raise awareness in the week long Coaches vs. Cancer campaign, a first-ever Suits and Sneakers Week auction is taking place on eBay.

In collaboration with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the Coaches vs. Cancer program has united coaches and fans to help the American Cancer Society for the past 25 years in an effort to defeat cancer and raise awareness.