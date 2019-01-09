Why Duke dunking sensation Zion Williamson is bothered when he's labeled as a dunker
Williamson is averaging upwards of 20 points per game, and scoring most of his points via dunks or layups
Zion Williamson has enjoyed a phenomenal freshman season at Duke that has earned plenty of pub because of his highlight-reel dunks and freakish feats of athleticism, but that's not how he wants to be labeled.
After a career-high 30-point night in the Blue Devils' 87-65 victory vs. Wake Forest on Tuesday, Williamson rejected the classification of being a dunker -- despite his obvious talents at, well, dunking -- and offered up a new narrative he wishes people to accept about his game.
"I kind of hate being classified as a dunker," Williamson said via ESPN.com. "Coach [Mike Krzyzewski] wouldn't have recruited me if I was just a dunker. But I guess people on the outside don't understand that. I can't play to impress other people. I'm playing to get better for myself and my teammates and hopefully make a run for a national championship."
"I kind of hate being classified as a dunker." Duke's Zion Williamson
Williamson showed Tuesday that he can do more than just dunk. He became the first Duke freshman ever to record a stat line of 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals. He even nearly doubled the number of 3-pointers made on the season, hitting 3 of 4 attempts on the night to help Duke skate to an 87-65 road win over Wake Forest. Williamson was 13 for 16 from the floor vs. the Demon Deacons.
"Coach is always telling me to shoot the ball, but if it's not falling, then I'm not going to," said Williamson, who Tuesday air-balled his second 3-point attempt in two games. "But after I shot that one over the rim, they were like, 'Z, shoot another one,' and I got it right back and made it. I think my confidence from three is getting a lot better."
Williamson is averaging 20.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists on the season in leading Duke to a No. 1 ranking and a 13-1 overall record on the season. He's the projected No. 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Georgia vs. Vanderbilt game 10,000...
-
Top 25 And 1: UNC jumps into top 10
Roy Williams' Tar Heels are 12-3 after beating the Wolfpack on Tuesday as Wednesday's rankings...
-
Xavier vs. Georgetown odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Xavier vs. Georgetown game 10,000...
-
Vince Carter weighs in on Zion's rise
Carter, a former superdunker in college himself, likes what he sees from the young Blue Devils...
-
UNC star Johnson goes down with injury
Johnson had 15 points and 11 boards before going down in the middle of the second half Tuesday...
-
Zion scores career high, Duke beats Wake
The Blue Devils extended their win streak to eight with a cozy victory over Wake on Tuesday...