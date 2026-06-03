Why Duke vs. Michigan is leaving Madison Square Garden and moving to Miami Marlins' baseball stadium

One of the biggest nonconference games of the 2026-27 college basketball season is moving more than a thousand miles -- and into a baseball stadium.

In a surprising twist, the Duke-Michigan game that was previously announced for Dec. 21 at Madison Square Garden is now expected to be played at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, sources told CBS Sports. The game date remains Dec. 21. The contracts haven't been signed, but sources this week put it close to 100% that the game gets moved to the MLB ballpark in southeastern Florida.

"It's really close to being finalized," one source said.

"The game is going to be played at the baseball stadium barring something drastic happening," another told CBS Sports.

A third source stressed there were some critical final steps to making the basketball game in a baseball stadium a reality, but confirmed the game's fate was headed that way.

The decision to leave New York was forced upon both teams after a broadcast rights dispute immediately surfaced following Duke's late April announcement regarding its innovative, multi-year deal with Amazon that will pay the school many millions of dollars in exchange for a three-game package of premium nonconference matchups. The Blue Devils are scheduled to face UConn in Las Vegas, Gonzaga in Detroit and, once this can officially get buttoned up, Michigan in Miami next season.

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Michigan is the reigning national champion. Duke was last season's No. 1 overall NCAA Tournament seed. Both programs loaded up again and are near-locks to be preseason top-five outfits. This figures to be a huge tilt in the final stretch of nonconference play, right before Christmas.

Matchup on the move due to broadcasting dispute

The hitch that prompted the southbound swerve: Michigan and Duke hadn't signed a contract when the Amazon deal was announced. This led to immediate pushback from Fox, sources said, because the network expected to retain the territorial broadcast rights.

"TV is paying a lot of money for this," one source said, citing the Big Ten's humongous media deal that goes through 2030 and pays out north of $1 billion each year. "Schools got paid, the Big Ten got paid. This is Fox flexing its muscle and standing on principle."

In February 2024, Fox aired Duke-Illinois from Madison Square Garden. Last season, Michigan and Duke played a February tilt in Washington, D.C., that was aired by ESPN. (CBS also factors into this, as it too is a pivotal Big Ten rights holder.) By bringing a streaming service into the equation, Duke and Amazon are disrupting the linear broadcast model while blazing new trails to make big money at a time when rosters have never been more expensive in college sports.

TV networks own the broadcast rights to conferences' non-league games, depending on where they are played. Fox is the Big Ten's primary television partner, so it has joint territorial media ownership to all games in states where Big Ten teams are based, in addition to a select batch of adjacent states, such as New York (i.e., MSG and the Barclays Center) and places like Louisville, Kentucky, and Washington, D.C.

While the ACC also has New York as a territory (due to Syracuse being in the league), the conference brokered a deal with Duke and ESPN to allow the Michigan game to be staged at MSG. The issue forcing the game to be moved is that Michigan did not initially have those same conversations with the Big Ten and its TV partners because Duke and Amazon were running point on the deal.

The snafu was acknowledged in early May, and both schools agreed to move the game; had Duke decided to keep its game at MSG, it would have had to swap out Michigan for a different opponent. But Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer was keen to play Michigan for a second consecutive season. Likewise, Wolverines coach Dusty May had no interest in losing the game. So the coaches worked with their athletic directors to move the matchup to a different part of the country.

Miami soon became the spot. But why the baseball stadium over the more practical option of playing at the Kaseya Center, home to the Miami Heat?

An aerial photo of loanDepot park in Miami. The court setup will be near home plate, sources said. Getty Images

May has ties with Marlins owner

You might think it strange and entirely unnecessary that college basketball would look to stage a high-profile matchup outside of a basketball arena, but keep in mind: This sport has gone so far as to stage games on aircraft carriers and military bases.

This unusual arrangement goes back a few years to May's time as the coach of FAU. Miami Marlins owner Bruce Sherman has deep ties to FAU (and is a season ticket holder). He became friends with May amid the Owls' national rise in 2023 and 2024; the former FAU coach threw out the first pitch at a Marlins game in April 2023, less than a month after guiding the Owls to the Final Four. Around that time, Sherman actually pitched the idea of getting nearby FAU to play a game at the Marlins' stadium against a power-conference opponent.

Nothing came of that, but Sherman's vision never went away. Even before the Duke entanglement, he was pushing Michigan to get a game at loanDepot Park for the 2026-27 season, a source said.

Now the opportunity, unorthodox as it may be, is on the table, and the deal is nearly done. Intersport, an industry leader in staging events, has been hired to help organize on-the-ground logistics, sources said.

The Duke-Michigan game will not be the first time college basketball has been staged at a Major League Baseball stadium. The most recent example was in 2022, when Wisconsin's men's and women's teams played a doubleheader in American Family Park in Milwaukee. In 2015, San Diego State played San Diego in their home city, outdoors at Petco Park, as part of the "Bill Walton Basketball Festival." Decades ago, Houston's Astrodome, Minneapolis' Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome and Seattle's Kingdome all hosted college hoops. Florida has even hosted basketball games in a baseball stadium before: The 1999 men's Final Four was held at Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg.