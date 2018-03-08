Why fear Charleston in the NCAA Tournament? Grant Riller can get buckets
The Cougars won the CAA in thrilling fashion in overtime against Northeastern
Charleston native Earl Grant has the Charleston Cougars in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999 after besting Northeastern in overtime in the Colonial Athletic Association title game, 83-76.
The thing that makes Charleston so dangerous to its tournament foes and a potential Cinderella for next weekend is the way they can overwhelm you on the floor with several options. Sophomore Grant Riller and senior Joe Chealey have the ability to score in bunches, as we saw when Charleston rallied back from down 17 against Northeastern. Chealey had 32 points to lead the Cougars in the win and Riller, the team's leading scorer at 18.7 points per game, had 20 points in the comeback victory.
Riller led the way in the CAA semifinals against William & Mary, dropping 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting in the 83-73 win against the Tribe -- a revenge game for Charleston after its first lost in weeks, a 10-point overtime loss at W&M, in the regular season finale -- and earning Stihl Cut Above the Rest Player of the Game honors. He hit four three-pointers, got three steals and set the pace for a wire-to-wire win for the Cougars.
Charleston plays with patience but executes at a high level, takes care of the ball and can get its scoring from either Riller or Chealey on any given night. After losing in the CAA title game a year ago, Earl Grant, in his fourth year, has a team that could make some noise in the NCAA Tournament next weekend.
