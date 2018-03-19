Why NCAA Tournament refs didn't whistle Florida State early celebration vs. Xavier
Florida State's bench running on to the court looked like a violation, but it was fair play
With No. 9 seed Florida State up 75-70 against No. 1 Xavier and less than five seconds remaining, The Seminoles' celebration was well underway. FSU players stormed the court to celebrate their stunning comeback driven by a fast and furious pace and bench heroics.
The problem for some viewers? That bench should also have given Xavier a chance to tie things up as the game winded down.
A lot of people noticed something off about that scene. They were wondering why Florida State wasn't assessed a technical. Yes, it was a two-possession game, but a technical could have changed the outcome. In March Madness 2018, anything seems possible.
This goes on and on, but the bottom line is this: The call people were looking for would have been a delay of game, and it was the right call to not assess a technical.
Here's the official NCAA rulebook's penalty for a delay of game:
Delay/Penalty. (Rule 4-10.2). When a second warning for a delay is given for a delay which is different from the first delay, a technical foul shall be assessed for any further delays.
Florida State's bench hadn't been assessed a warning yet, so it would have been given one first. Furthermore, however, this wouldn't even meet the rulebook's definition for a delay of game warning, which is as follows:
Delaying the game by preventing the ball from being promptly made live or by preventing continuous play, such as but not limited to, followers or bench personnel entering the playing court before player activity has been terminated. When the delay does not interfere with play, it shall be ignored, and play shall be continued or be resumed at the point of interruption (See Rule 10-2.8.d and Rule 10-4.2.h).
Florida State's bench wasn't interfering with the result, it was just a bit overzealous on the celebration. So we go from a warning of the bench to no warning at all and maybe a resumption of play from the sideline. Officials could have called an administrative tech, which does result in two free throws and possession. However, this comes down to the letter of the law vs. the spirit of the rule. The rule exists to prevent one team from getting a competitive advantage, not to stop it from celebrating an upset with two seconds left.
Florida State now plays No. 4 seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.
