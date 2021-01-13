Happy Wednesday, dear reader. I must confess that today isn't as much a Happy Wednesday for me as it is an Annoyed Wednesday. Don't worry, you didn't do anything unless you work for the Chicago Bears.

Yeah, I spent a good portion of my late morning/early afternoon listening to everybody who works for the Chicago Bears telling me why there won't be any changes this offseason after another pointless year. The team president, general manager and head coach will all be back. The only change is that the defensive coordinator of the No. 8 defense in the league according to DVOA is retiring.

Everybody involved in the No. 25 offense by DVOA will return. That includes the head coach, who called plays most of the season, as well as the general manager, who not only drafted Mitch Trubisky over Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes, but traded away assets for the right to do so, are back as well. But, hey, the team president says that The Culture In The Building is strong, so what do I have to be worried about?

I'm going to spend the next couple of months praying that Deshaun Watson decides Chicago is where he wants to be. He won't, but I'm going to hold onto that hope anyway. At least until baseball season starts and the White Sox' World Series run distracts me!

Speaking of distractions, let's do some reading.

Now let's figure out what we're betting on tonight.

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

No. 15 Texas Tech at No. 4 Texas, 9 p.m. | TV: ESPN2

The Pick: Texas Tech +2 (-110): The Longhorns have been fantastic. They're off to a 10-1 start to the season, and their lone L was a four-point loss at home to Villanova. They've also done this against what has been a demanding schedule. All but three of their games have come against teams from major conferences or teams who could be competing for a tournament bid come March. In short, there's no fluke result that has seen Texas get lucky.

But I just get the sense that they can't play as well as they've played all year forever. There's going to be a slip at some point, and coming off a two-point win over West Virginia on the road over the weekend, I wonder if that night might be tonight. Like Texas, the Texas Tech team the Longhorns will face tonight has been wonderful defensively and will make life difficult on the Longhorns. Texas is an efficient offense, but it's not a great shooting team. It's a team that likes to get out on the run and score quickly. Tech has the capability of forcing Texas to play more halfcourt than it wants to, and I like the Red Raiders chances of pulling off an upset tonight. Still, I'd rather have the points.

Key Trend: The underdog has covered six of the last eight meetings.

💰 The Picks

🏀 NBA

Grizzlies at Timberwolves, 8 p.m. | TV: League Pass

The Pick: Grizzlies +2.5 (-110) -- This is simply one of those times when I'm betting against a team because I have a hard time believing it should be favored against anybody. Even a Memphis team that won't have Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson. Minnesota is bad. The Wolves are 3-7 on the season and have an average point differential of -10, which is the worst in the league by 2.6 points (Sacramento is next at -7.4). The Wolves combine the NBA's 26th most efficient offense with the league's 28th most efficient defense. It's a mess.

The Grizzlies, despite their shortcomings, can at least defend. While things have been ugly offensively without Ja Morant (28th in efficiency), they're the fourth-ranked defense in the league as far as efficiency is concerned. Take the points, but if you want to take Memphis on the money line, I'm not going to try and talk you out of it.

Key Trend: Minnesota is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games as a favorite.

Blazers at Kings, 10 p.m. | TV: League Pass

The Pick: Blazers Over 119.5 (-110) -- As I write this, Damian Lillard is listed as probable with an ankle injury and Jusuf Nurkic is questionable with a quad. I'm expecting Lillard to play when I make this pick. If he doesn't, abort the mission. In other words, do not place this bet unless you know Lillard's status, and if he does play, I like the Blazers' total as high as 121.5. If it's gone higher than that, avoid it. Anyway, I like this play for the same reason I liked it when we took it last week, and it cashed: Sacramento's defense is awful, and Portland has one of the most explosive offenses in the league thanks to Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

Key Trend: Sacramento is allowing 121.1 points per game this season, including 125 to Portland last week.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Star Plays

PG: Damian Lillard, Blazers

SG: CJ McCollum, Blazers

SF: Kevin Durant, Nets

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

C: Jarrett Allen, Nets

Value Plays

PG: Elfrid Payton, Knicks

SG: Eric Bledsoe, Pelicans

SF: Josh Hart, Pelicans

PF: James Johnson, Mavericks

C: Brook Lopez, Bucks

