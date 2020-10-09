Wichita State is conducting an internal investigation into the conduct of basketball coach Gregg Marshall, sources confirmed to CBS Sports on Thursday. The Athletic was first to report the investigation. The scope of the investigation is wide-ranging but primarily centers on how he treats his players, with alleged physical abuse among the several alarming accounts involved in the report.

"I'm aware the university conducted interviews and I fully participated in the process," Marshall told The Athletic. "I look forward to having it wrapped up as I continue to focus my energy on our team."

Among the allegations in the report include shoving former player Shaq Morris in the back; punching Morris between the shoulders near his neck; and attempting to punch a student through the driver's window after the student parked in Marshall's reserved parking spot. His treatment of individuals in and around the program has also raised alarms, per the report, and his on-court behavior has caused him problems in the past as well.

The investigation comes on the heels of a mass exodus for Marshall's Wichita State program earlier this spring in which seven players, six of whom were on scholarship, transferred out of the program. Wichita State also lost a commitment from Class of 2020 prospect Ja'Dun Michael in late March.

Marshall is the winningest coach in Wichita State history with a career record of 331-121. He was hired in 2007 from Winthrop and has made seven NCAA Tournament appearances since, with a memorable 2013-14 season in which the program earned a No. 1 seed and finished the year 35-1. The year prior, the Shockers went 30-9 and advanced to their first Final Four appearance in nearly 50 years before falling to eventual national champion Louisville.

Marshall has been successful even amid transition within the program as it jumped from the Missouri Valley Conference to the American Athletic Conference in 2017. Wichita State has never finished in the bottom half of the AAC regular season race and finished tied for second three seasons ago. The Shockers went 23-8 last season.